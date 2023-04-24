Home / Education / Competitive Exams / OJEE Admit Card 2023 released at ojee.nic.in, get link and know how to download

OJEE Admit Card 2023 released at ojee.nic.in, get link and know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 24, 2023 06:45 PM IST

OJEE Admit Card 2023 released on the official website at ojee.nic.in.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee released the OJEE 2023 exam admit card on April 24. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website at ojee.nic.in.

As per the schedule released on the official website, OJEE 2023 examination will be conducted on May 8, May 9, May 11, May 12, and May 15. The OJEE 2023 examination will be held in three shifts.

OJEE Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “ADMIT CARD OJEE 2023”

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination is conducted for Undergraduate courses such as B.Pharm, B.CAT, Lateral Entry to B.Tech, Lateral Entry to B.Pharm and Postgraduate courses like MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm, Integrated MBA and M.Sc. Computer Science in various Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self-Financed Institutes in the State.

