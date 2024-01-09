OMC Limited Non-Executive admit card 2023 released, download link here

The Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC Limited) has released the admit card for recruitment to various posts of Non-Executive in Advt. No.82/OMC. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at omcltd.in. OMC Non-Executive Recruitment: Admit Card for CBT Released

The Computer Based Test (CBT) for the various Non-Executive posts {Jr. Engineer (Mech.), Jr. Engineer (Elect.), Jr. Engineer (Civil), Jr. Pharmacist, Jr. Nurse & Electrician-III} will be held on January 22 and 23, 2024. The recruitment drive will fill up a total of 100 Non-Executive posts.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“To facilitate the candidates for addressing the issues related to non-receipt of e-Admit Card or any error/ discrepancy related to e-Admit Card, the Facilitation Counters shall be functional in the test cities on 21.01.2024 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The respective venue shall be notified later", reads the official notification.

OMC Non-Executive Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official website at omcltd.in

On the homepage, click on the non-executive admit card 2023 link

Enter log in details

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference