Odisha Police Recruitment Board has released OPRB SI Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for Combined Police Service Examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of Odisha Police at odishapolice.gov.in. OPRB SI Admit Card 2025: Odisha Police CPSE hall ticket out at odishapolice.gov.in, download link here

The exam will comprise of three papers- Paper I and Paper II will be held on October 5, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts - from 10 am to 11.30 am for Paper 1 and 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm for Paper II. Paper III will be held on October 6, 2025 in one session- from 10 am to 1 pm.

Carry Admit Card, Original Photo ID (Aadhaar/E-Aadhaar printout), and one photocopy of ID with Roll No., signature & date marked on it.

OPRB SI Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Odisha Police at odishapolice.gov.in.

2. Click on OPRB SI Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are not allowed to take electronic items- mobiles, watches, calculators, Bluetooth, pen drives, etc. Smoking, food, tea, or matchbox/lighter not allowed inside Exam Hall. Appearing candidates should carry only blue/black ball point pen to use in the exam.

Multiple Response (Answers) for one question will be treated as incorrect, OMR Response sheet with wrongly filled Roll No. shall be rejected. For more related details candidates can check the offiicial website of Odisha Police.