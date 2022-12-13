Home / Education / Competitive Exams / OPSC AAO admit card released at www.opsc.gov.in, get link

OPSC AAO admit card released at www.opsc.gov.in, get link

competitive exams
Published on Dec 13, 2022 04:32 PM IST

OPSC has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO).

ByHT Education Desk

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO). The written examination for the post of AAO will be conducted on December 18. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.

Candidates can download their admit card using their PPSAN No and Date of Birth. The list of candidates eligible for the written examination is available on the official website.

“Download Admission Certificate & Instruction to the Candidates for the Written Examination to be held on 18.12.2022 for Recruitment to the Posts of Asst. Agriculture Officer Advt. No. 04 of 2022-23”, reads the official website.

OPSC AAO admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Admission Certificate & Instruction to the Candidates for the Written Examination to be held on 18.12.2022 for Recruitment to the Posts of Asst. Agriculture Officer (Advt. No. 04 of 2022-23)”

Key in your login details

Your admit card for the post of AAO will be displayed

Check and take printout for future reference.

The Roll List of the Candidates Admitted to the Examination is available in the attached PDF file below:

