OPSC Admit Card 2023 out for MO and Vet. Asst. Surgeon posts at opsc.gov.in

Odisha Public Service Commission has released OPSC Admit Card 2023 out for MO and Vet. Asst. Surgeon posts. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

The written examination for Medical Officers (Asst. Surgeons) will be conducted on February 20 and the written exam for Vet. Asst. Surgeons will be conducted on February 22, 2023. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download OPSC Admit Card 2023 for Medical Officer

Direct link to download OPSC Admit Card 2023 for Vet. Asst. Surgeon

OPSC Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

Click on OPSC Admit Card 2023 out for MO and Vet. Asst. Surgeon link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of OPSC.