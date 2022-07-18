Home / Education / Competitive Exams / OPSC AHO admit card 2022 released at www.opsc.gov.in, link here
competitive exams

OPSC AHO admit card 2022 released at www.opsc.gov.in, link here

  • OPSC released the admit card for the Assistant Horticulture Officer (AHO) exam 2022
OPSC AHO admit card 2022 released at www.opsc.gov.in, link here
OPSC AHO admit card 2022 released at www.opsc.gov.in, link here
Published on Jul 18, 2022 02:06 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Horticulture Officer (AHO) exam 2022. The written exam for the recruitment of assistant horticulture officers will be held on July 24, 2022. candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.

“Download Admission Certificate & Instruction to the Candidates for The Written Examination to be held on 24.07.2022 for Recruitment of Assistant Horticulture Officers Advt. No. 12 of 2021-22”, reds the official notification.

Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link for Asst. Horticulture Officer (Advt. No. 12 of 2021-22)

Key in your credentials and log in

The OPSC AHO admit card will appear on screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
opsc recruitment opsc admit card. + 1 more
opsc recruitment opsc admit card.
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out