OPSC OCS 2022: Registration for Odisha Civil Services exam begins today

OPSC OCS 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will begin the application process for the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) examination, 2022 today, January 17. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms on opsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for OPSC OCS 2022 is February 16.

OPSC, through OCS 2022, aims to fill a total of 683 vacancies in various state departments. Candidates can refer to the advertisement available on the website for detailed information in this regard.

The lower age limit to appear in OCS 2022 is 22 years and the upper age limit is 38 years as on January 1, 2022. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to reserved categories as per rules.

However, through a corrigendum/addendum to the OCS 2022 notification, OPSC has informed that candidates who have appeared in OCS 2019, 20 or 21 and are ineligible to take the exam this time due to the upper age limit will be allowed to appear in OCS 2022 as an one time, compensatory measure. Both OCS 2022 notice and corrigendum are attached below.

A candidate who at least have a bachelor's degree from an UGC recognised university, or from a foreign university recognised by the central government can apply for the exam. In addition to age limit and educational qualification, candidates need to fulfil other eligibility conditions mentioned in the notification.

OPSC OCS 2022 notification

Corrigendum to OCS 2022 notification