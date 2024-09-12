Odisha Public Service Commission has announced the OPSC Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023 date. The Civil Services prelims examination will be held on October 27, 2024. Candidates who have applied for the preliminary examination can check the official notice on the OPSC website at opsc.gov.in. OPSC Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023 date announced, check notice here

The official notice reads, “It is for information of all concerned that, the Commission has decided to conduct the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination-2023, pursuant to Advt. No. 20 of 2023-24 tentatively on 27.10.2024 (Sunday). The detailed programme of the said examination shall be notified later. 2. The candidates are advised to visit the Commission website at http://opsc.gov.in for further information.”

The prelims examination will consist of two compulsory papers of General Studies. The exam will consist of objective-type questions carrying a minimum of 200 marks each in the subjects. Each paper will last 2 hours.

The marks obtained in the prelims examination will be declared qualified for appearing for the main examination. The number of candidates to be admitted to the main examination will be nearly as possible but not more than 12 times of the total number of vacancies to be filled in the year through this examination.

The Commission has also released the rejected candidates list. The Commission has rejected 123 candidates for recruitment to the post of Odisha Civil Services, 2023, on the grounds mentioned against each in the said list.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 399 vacancies. The registration process was started on January 18 and ended on February 16, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OPSC.

