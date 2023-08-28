OPSC OJS Main 2022 admit card released at www.opsc.gov.in, here's direct link to download

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the OJS Main Written Examination Advt. No. 19 of 2022-23 on August 28. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.opsc.gov.in. Candidates can download their OPSC OJS Main 2022 admit card using their PPSAN No and Date of Birth. OPSC OJS Main 2022 admit card released at www.opsc.gov.in, here's direct link

The OJS Main examination is scheduled to be conducted between September 3 and September 7, 2023.

OJS 2022 admit card: Know how to download

To download the OPSC OJS Main 2022 admit card candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the OJS 2022 admit card link

Key in your PPSAN No and Date of Birth

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

