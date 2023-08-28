News / Education / Competitive Exams / OPSC OJS Main 2022 admit card released at www.opsc.gov.in, here's direct link to download

OPSC OJS Main 2022 admit card released at www.opsc.gov.in, here's direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 28, 2023 04:45 PM IST

OPSC releases admit card for OJS Main Written Examination. Candidates can download it from opsc.gov.in. Exam to be held from Sept 3-7, 2023.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the OJS Main Written Examination Advt. No. 19 of 2022-23 on August 28. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.opsc.gov.in. Candidates can download their OPSC OJS Main 2022 admit card using their PPSAN No and Date of Birth.

Direct link to download admit card

The OJS Main examination is scheduled to be conducted between September 3 and September 7, 2023.

OJS 2022 admit card: Know how to download

To download the OPSC OJS Main 2022 admit card candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the OJS 2022 admit card link

Key in your PPSAN No and Date of Birth

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

