OPSC OJS Prelims exam admit card released at opsc.gov.in, direct link here

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the Odisha Judicial Services Exam 2021. Candidates who will appear in the examination can download their admit card from the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC OJS preliminary written exam will be conducted on March 27. The recruitment drive will fill 53 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge for the Odisha Judicial Services Exam 2021.

‘Both Rajdhani Junior College, Bhubaneswar & Rajdhani Degree College, Bhubaneswar for ensuing preliminary written examination of OJS, 2021 to be conducted on 27.03.2022 are located in one campus at Baramunda, Bhubaneswar,' reads the official website.

Direct link to download the admit card

OPSC OJS admit card 2022: Know how to download

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on OJS 2021 Admit Card link

Key in your credentials

OPSC OJS admit card will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Selection will be based on the Preliminary exam, Main Exam and Interview/personality test.