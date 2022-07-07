OPSC Recruitment 2022: 102 Asst Agriculture Engineer posts notified

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has notified vacancies for 102 Assistant Agriculture Engineer (AAE) posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

The application process will commence on July 12 and will conclude on August 12.

OPSC Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 102 vacancies of which, 34 vacancies are reserved for female candidates.

OPSC Recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

OPSC Recruitment 2022 educational qualification: The candidates must hold an Agriculture Engineering degree from a university or institute recoginisedby the government of India or any state government.

OPSC Recruitment 2022 selection process: The selection for the post of AAE will be based on written test and viva voce test. The exam will be conducted in Cuttack.

Candidates can check detailed notification below: