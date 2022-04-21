OSSC Exams 2022: Calendar for May and June exam released, check dates here

Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released OSSC Exams 2022 calendar for exams to be conducted in May and June 2022. The official calendar for May and June exams are available on the official site of OSSC on ossc.gov.in.

As per the notice, the tentative date of examination for Jr Stenographer 2021 is May 2, 2022, Field Assistant 2019 is May 7, 2022, Soil Conservation Extension Worker 2019 is May 10 to May 13, 2022, Laboratory Assistant-cum-store keeper 2018 is May 17 to May 20, 2022, Junior Clerk 2019 is May 22 to May 23, 2022, Amin 2016 is June 3, 2022 onwards, Assistant Training Officer 2016 is June 4, 2022 onwards, Jr Steno 2017 on June 6, 2022, Asst. Curator and Conservator 2017 on June 7, 2022, Jr Steno 2016 on June 16 to June 18, 2022.

Candidates who will appear for the exams mentioned above can check the notice by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of OSSC on ossc.gov.in.

Click on OSSC Exam 2022 calendar link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Official Calendar 2022

