Home / Education / Competitive Exams / OSSC Main exam schedule released for AFDO, Laboratory Assistant and other posts
competitive exams

OSSC Main exam schedule released for AFDO, Laboratory Assistant and other posts

OSSC Main examination schedule released for AFDO, Laboratory Assistant, and other posts(HT file)
OSSC Main examination schedule released for AFDO, Laboratory Assistant, and other posts(HT file)
Published on Oct 05, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains written examination schedule for the posts of Assistant Fodder Development Officer, Laboratory Assistant, Operator, Junior Laboratory Technician, and Dental Technician. The examination will be held on October 18 through the Computer-Based Recruitment Examination.

Candidates who have qualified for the Main written examination can check the detailed schedule on the official website of OSSC at www.ossc.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to download the admit card from October 11 onwards. Candidates can get their admit card through their application no and DOB.

OSSC Main examination schedule: How to download

Visit the official website of OSSC at www.ossc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the What’s new tab

Click on the link that reads, “Notice regarding Main Written Examination for the post of Assistant Fodder Development Officer, Laboratory Assistant, Operator, Junior Laboratory Technician, and Dental Technician”.

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the schedule for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ossc ossc recruitment
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out