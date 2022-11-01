Home / Education / Competitive Exams / OSSC PMT admit cards for SI Traffic posts released, direct link for hall tickets

Published on Nov 01, 2022

OSSC PMT admit cards for SI Traffic posts: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the Physical Measurement Test and physical test for the post of Sub-Inspector (Traffic).

By HT Education Desk

OSSC PMT admit cards for SI Traffic posts: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the Physical Measurement Test and physical test for the post of Sub-Inspector (Traffic).

Interested candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website ossc.gov.in.

OSSC is scheduled to conduct the Physical Measurement and Physical Test for the post of Sub-Inspector (Traffic) 2021 on November 7, 2022 at Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneshwar.

Candidates can now access the admit cards using their registered username/mobile number/Email and password.

Here’s how to download admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in

Click on the link that reads “Download Admission Letter for Physical Measurement and Physical Test for the post of Sub-Inspector (Traffic)-2021 will be held on 07.11.2022.”

Enter your registered username/mobile number/email and password

Login and your admit card will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Direct link here. Click here.

