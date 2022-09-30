OSSC revised exam schedule out for October and November exams at ossc.gov.in

OSSC revised exam schedule: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the examination calendar for the recruitment exams being conducted in the month of October and November 2022 for various posts. Interested candidates may check the examination schedule on the official website ossc.gov.in.

Dates have been released for 3 exams to be conducted in October 2022 and 8 exams to be conducted in November.

“The following recruitment examinations are tentatively scheduled to be conducted during the month of October and November-2022. Candidates are advised to be in regular touch with the website www.ossc.gov.in for further updates. Schedule of the examination is subject to change.” reads the official notice.

The CGL-2021 Main written examination is scheduled to be conducted from October 11 to 20, 2022 (except 16) in computer based test (CBT) mode. The certificate verification for the same will take place from November 18 to 22, 2022.

Dates have been released for CGL-2021 (Written exam and document verification), SI Traffic-2021 (PMT/PET and Certificate Verification), Jr. Clerk cum typist-2021 (Certificate verification), Block social security officer (Preliminary exam), Senior Cameraman, Photographer, Indexer & Asst Operator (Main written exam),

Junior Executive Assistant 2022 (language test), Group C Technical Posts-2019 (trade test and certificate verification), and Junior Mining Officer 2022 (written test).