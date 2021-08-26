OSSTET Admit Card 2021 released on bseodisha.ac.in, download link here

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released OSSTET Admit Card 2021 on August 25, 2021. Candidates who will appear for Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test will be able to download the admit card through the official site of BSE Odisha on bseodisha.ac.in.

Candidates who want to download the admit card can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download

OSSTET Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of BSE Odisha on bseodisha.ac.in.

• Click on OSSTET Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There shall be two papers of the OSSTET viz Paper-I and Paper-II. The minimum pass mark in each paper is 60%. A person securing 60% or more in each paper shall be considered to have qualified OSSTET. In case of SC/ ST/ PH/ SEBC candidates the minimum pass mark shall be 50%.

The OSSTET Pass Certificate shall remain valid till the candidate reaches the upper age limit prescribed for recruitment of teachers as per rules or executive instructions prescribed by the Govt. from time to time.