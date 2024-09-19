The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, released the OTET 2024 Answer Key on September 19, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test can check and download the provisional answer key through the official website of BSE Odisha at BSE Odisha.ac.in. OTET 2024 Answer Key released at bseodisha.ac.in, download link here

The provisional answer key has been released for all subjects- Bengali, Hindi, Odia, Telugu, and Urdu.

As per the official notice, candidates can raise objections against the answer key from September 19 to September 28, 2024, until midnight. The candidates shall deposit the fee and submit their online application on or before September 29. The fee to challenge the answer key is ₹500/- per response. Candidates can upload a maximum of 10 documents in support of their responses.

OTET 2024 Answer Key: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the answer key.

Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

Click on the OTET 2024 Answer Key link available on the home page.

A new page will open where the answer key links for all subjects will be available.

Click on the subject name and the answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board has asked the candidates to enter their savings bank details so that if the board accepts their responses, the fee amount for those responses will be refunded via RTGS to the savings account.

The OTET examination was held on August 12, 2024. The examination comprised two papers: Paper I had questions on Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, and Mathematics, and Paper II had questions on Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of BSE Odisha.