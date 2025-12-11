OTET Admit Card 2025 released at bseodisha.ac.in, direct link to download here

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the OTET Admit Card 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

Candidates will need their registration number or mobile number to download the admit card.

Direct link to download OTET Admit Card 2025 OTET Admit Card 2025: How to download To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

2. Click on OTET Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Odisha.