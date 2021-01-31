Over 2 lakh candidates appear for TET in Bengal
Candidates adhered to COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance as the (TET) exams were held across West Bengal on Sunday.
An estimated 2.5 lakh candidates sat for the exam, which was held after five years, an official of West Bengal Board of Primary Education said.
Only candidates who had submitted online applications were eligible to appear for the examination from 1 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 2 lakh candidates appear for TET in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC CGL 2020: Application window closing today,apply now at ssc.nic.in
- Staff Selection Commision will on Sunday close the application window for the SSC CGL 2020. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the posts can do it now at ssc.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CTET 2021: Important instructions for candidates
- The CTET 2021 is being conducted during the time of pandemic and for this reason, the examination will be held only for one day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIBE-XV answer key 2021 to be released today, here's how to check
- Once the answer key is released, candidates who have appeared in the examination will be able to check the answer key online at allindiabarexamination.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CMAT 2021 registration ends today, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the CMAT 2021 online at cmat.nta.nic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIFT answer key 2021 released, here's direct link to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the IIFT entrance exam 2021 can check their answer key online at iift.nta.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IGNOU January 2021 session re-registration deadline extended till Feb 15
- IGNOU has extended the deadline for re-registration for January 2021 session till February 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP DElEd 2018 Results for first and second semester exams declared at btcexam.in
- Exam regulatory authority, Pryagraj on Friday declared the Uttar Pradesh DElEd 2018 first and second semester results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At what level was decision to deny extra chance at UPSC prelims taken: SC
- The Govt faces the ire of the Supreme Court for filing an affidavit by an Under Secretary in DoPT without indicating at whose level the decision was taken to deny an extra chance to final attempt candidates of the Civil Services prelims conducted last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIBE-XV answer key on January 30, results in first week of March
- The Bar Council of India will release the answer key of All India Bar Exam (AIBE)-XV on Saturday, January 30.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ministries at odds over NEET exam
- Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal’s proposal raised the hopes of thousands of students who were hoping to get two options.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB CBT 3rd phase admit card 2020 to be released today
- The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will on Wednesday release the admit card for the RRB phase 3 non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021: Application correction window opens today at jeemain.nta.nic.in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Mains 2021 correction window to open tomorrow, check details
- After the correction window opens, candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 will be able to make corrections in their application forms online at jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before January 30, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC JHT final answer key 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can take a print out of the final answer key online at ssc.nic.in on or before February 24, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox