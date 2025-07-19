Search
PGIMER Admit Card 2025 out for B.Sc Nursing course, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Updated on: Jul 19, 2025 05:47 pm IST

PGIMER Admit Card 2025 has been released for B.Sc Nursing course. The download link is given here. 

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has officially released the admit cards for the PGIMER four-year and post basic Bsc nursing programme 2025 today, July 19, 2025 on the website.

Candidates who have enrolled themselves for this exams can download their admit card by visiting official website at pgimer.edu.in.

PGIMER Admit Card 2025: Login credentials required

Candidates will need these details to login:-

User ID

Password

The exams will held on July 27, 2025 and results will be declared on August 9, 2025.

Direct link to download PGIMER Admit Card 2025 

PGIMER Admit Card 2025: How to download

Follow these steps to check PGIMER Admit card:-

Visit on official website at pgimer.edu.in

Tab on the link available ‘Bsc Admit card’

Select the admit card – Four Year / Post Basic Bsc Nursing Programme

Enter your login details

Submit and download

Keep a hard copy for future need

Admit card is essential document which has candidate’s name, roll number, centre code, centre name and address, timings and guidelines.

For more updates, candidates to check official website.

Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
