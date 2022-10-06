Home / Education / Competitive Exams / PM YASASVI Answer Key 2022 released at yet.nta.ac.in, download link here

PM YASASVI Answer Key 2022 released at yet.nta.ac.in, download link here

competitive exams
Published on Oct 06, 2022 08:15 PM IST

PM YASASVI Answer Key 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through the direct link given below.

PM YASASVI Answer Key 2022 released at yet.nta.ac.in, download link here
PM YASASVI Answer Key 2022 released at yet.nta.ac.in, download link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has released PM YASASVI Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) Entrance Test -2022 can download the answer key through the official site of NTA YET at yet.nta.ac.in.

The examination was conducted on September 25, 2022. The display of question papers, marked responses and provisional answer keys will be available from October 5 to October 7, 2022. The candidates, who appeared in the exam and who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form ONLY in the given window.

Direct link to download PM YASASVI Answer Key 2022

PM YASASVI Answer Key 2022: How to download

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of NTA YET at yet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on PM YASASVI Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA YET.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
answer key education news
answer key education news

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out