Home / Education / Competitive Exams / PSSSB admit card 2023 out for Asst Treasurer, SI and other posts at sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB admit card 2023 out for Asst Treasurer, SI and other posts at sssb.punjab.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 04, 2023 08:29 PM IST

PSSSB releases admit cards for various posts under Advt 18/2022, Advt No. 16 of 2022, and Advt No. 12 of 2022. Exam on August 5, 2023.

Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for various posts under Advt 18/2022, Advt No. 16 of 2022, and Advt No. 12 of 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB admit card 2023 out for Asst Treasurer, SI and other posts (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
PSSSB admit card 2023 out for Asst Treasurer, SI and other posts (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

The exam is scheduled to be held on August 5, 2023 for the various posts under Advt 18/2022, Advt No. 16 of 2022, and Advt No. 12 of 2022.

Direct link to download Admit Card/ Roll No for Advt No. 18 of 2022

Direct link to download Admit Card/ Roll No for Advertisement No. 16 of 2022

Direct link to download Admit Card/ Roll No for the post of Tehchnician Grade-I, Technical Officer, Technician Grade-III (Advt No. 12 of 2022)

PSSSB admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in

Go to the ‘Advertisements’ tab and click on Advt. No. 18/2022 admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out