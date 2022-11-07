PSSSB forest guard exam admit cards 2022 released, direct link for hall tickets

PSSSB forest guard exam admit cards 2022: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has issued the admit card for the post of Forest Guard on Monday, November 7, 2022. Interested candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB is scheduled to conduct the Forest Guard exam 2022 on November 13, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 200 vacancies for the post of Forest Guard.

“You are Advised to Re-Visit this website on 11th November 2022, to Know your Examination Centre Address details.” reads the official website.

Candidates can access the admit card by keying in their roll number and date of birth.

How to download PSSSB admit cards

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in

Click on admit card link available for the Forest Guard post

Enter your roll number and Date of Birth

Click on generate admit card and your admit card will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Direct link, click here.