PSSSB senior technical assistant admit cards 2022 released, link for hall ticket

PSSSB senior technical assistant admit cards 2022: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has issued the admit card for the post of Senior Technical Assistant. Candidates who registered for the post can now download their admit cards from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB is scheduled to conduct the Senior Technical Assistant exam 2022 on October 1, 2022.

PSSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 12 vacancies for the post of Senior Technical Assistant.

The exam will be conducted in a computer based test (CBT) mode.

Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to access the senior technical assistant admit card.

The hall tickets will contain all necessary information including exam date and time, general instructions, personal information of the candidate, roll number, reporting time etc.

Here’s how to download admit card

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in

Click on the link that reads “Admit Card for Advertisement No. 10 of 2022 Senior Technical Assistant”

Key in your Application Number and Date of Birth

The Senior Technical Assistant hall ticket will appear on screen

Check and download for future purposes

Direct link to download http://103.7.64.204:6022/AdmitCard1022.