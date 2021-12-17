Home / Education / Competitive Exams / PSTET Admit Card 2021 releasing today, here’s how to download
PSTET Admit Card 2021 to be released today, December 17, 2021. Candidates can check how to download the admit card below. 
Published on Dec 17, 2021 09:09 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

State Council of Educational Research & Training, SCERT will release PSTET Admit Card 2021 on December 17, 2021. Candidates who will appear for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official site of PSTET on pstet.pseb.ac.in. The examination will be conducted on December 24, 2021 in the state. 

The PSTET exam will comprise of two papers. Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a teacher either for classes I to V or for classes VI to VIII will have to appear in both papers. 

PSTET Admit Card 2021: How to download 

To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of PSTET on pstet.pseb.ac.in.
  • Click on PSTET Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

