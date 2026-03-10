Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training has released the PSTET Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of PSTET at pstet2025.org. PSTET Admit Card 2026 released at pstet2025.org, download link here

The official website reads, "Downloading of Admit card for PSTET-2025 has been started. The candidates are advised to download their admit card of Paper1 & Paper2 seperately from "Candidate Login" before test date i.e. 15.03.2026 for appearing in PSTET-2025."

The hall ticket was released on March 9 and will be available till March 15, 2026. To check and download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download PSTET Admit Card 2026

PSTET Admit Card 2026: How to download 1. Visit the official website of PSTET at pstet2025.org.

2. Click on the PSTET Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

4. Click on submit, and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

PSTET exam will be held on March 15, 2026. The exam comprises of two papers- Paper I and II. Both the papers will comprise of 150 MCQs of 150 marks. The question paper will be divided into 5 parts, each with 30 MCQs. The subjects are: Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I and II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PSTET.