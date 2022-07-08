Home / Education / Competitive Exams / PUCET 2022 Admit Card released at pup.ac.in, direct link here
PUCET 2022 Admit Card released at pup.ac.in, direct link here

  • PUCET 2022 admit card released for regular and vocational courses.
Published on Jul 08, 2022 07:47 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Patna University has released the admit card for PU Common Entrance Test. Candidates who will appear for the PUCET 2022 examination can download the admit card from the official website at pup.ac.in.

The PUCET 2022 examination is scheduled to be held on July 9 for regular courses and on July 12 for vocational courses.

Direct link to Download PUCET 2022 admit card for regular courses

Direct link to Download PUCET 2022 admit card for vocational courses

PUCET 2022 Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website at pup.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Enter application ID and your password

Your admit card will appear on screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

