Punjab MARKFED admit card 2021 released for various posts at markfedpunjab.com

Punjab State Co-op Supply & Marketing Federation Limited (MARKFED) on Monday released the admit card for the recruitment examination of various categories, including deputy chief account officer, senior accounts officer, assistant accountant officer, assistant accountant, assistant sales officer and assistant field officer and sales officer. Candidates, who have to appear for the recruitment examination, can download their admit cards from the official website of MARKFED at markfedpunjab.com/markfed.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 227 posts in the organisation.

The written examination of 227 posts is scheduled to be conducted on October 30, 2021 (Saturday) and October 31, 2021 (Sunday). The written examination for the posts of deputy chief account officer, senior accounts officer, assistant account officer, assistant accountant and assistant field officer is scheduled to be held on October 30, while the written examination for the posts of Salesman and assistant sales officer is scheduled to be held on October 31.

Direct link to download Punjab MARKFED admit card 2021

"Admit card will not be sent by post. If the candidate is unable to download the E-Admit card from the concerned website, he/she must contact through email ID ehelpdesk2@gmail.com mentioning his/her registration number of application. Thereafter, no claim shall be entertained", reads an official notification.

"Further, regarding venue of exam, center number is mentioned on the e-admit Card and center wise list alongwith the address of venue for the particular center number shall be published on markfed website on 28.10.2021. Candidates are once again advised to keep on checking the Markfed website regularly for updated information", adds the notification.

How to download Punjab MARKFED admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of MARKFED at markfedpunjab.com/markfed.

Under 'Latest News' section, click on "Download Admit Card" link available on the homepage.

Submit user name, password and captcha code.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.