Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2021: Pre. D.EI.Ed registration ends today on predeled.com

Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan will end the registration process for Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2021 on July 10, 2021. Candidates who have not applied for Pre. D.El.Ed course can apply online through the official site of the Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan on predeled.com. The registration process was started on June 9, 2021.

The last date to submit fees is till July 12, 2021. Candidates should have passed the Class 12 board exam from the Rajasthan board to apply for the exam. Those who are appearing for the examination can also apply for it. The age limit should be below 28 years of age as on July 1, 2021.

Direct link to apply here

Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2021: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of the Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan on predeled.com.

• Click on registration link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details or registration details.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to apply will have to pay ₹400/- as application fees for D.El.Ed General or D.El.Ed Sanskrit and candidates who want to apply for both will have to pay ₹450/- as application fees.



