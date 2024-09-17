Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2023 for PT out at police.rajasthan.gov.in, download link here

Rajasthan Police has released the Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2023 for the Proficiency Test. Candidates who will appear for the proficiency test can download the hall ticket through the official website of Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2023 for PT out, download link here

As per the official notice, the proficiency test will be held from September 23 to September 25, 2024. The proficiency test will carry 30 marks.

To pass the proficiency test, general category, EWS, backward class, and extremely backward class category candidates will have to score 40 per cent marks, SC/ST category will have to score 36 per cent marks, and Tribal Sub-Plan area general, SC/ST category candidates will have to score 30 per cent marks.

The marks obtained in the proficiency test will be included in the final selection. Candidates who do not score the prescribed marks in the proficiency test will be considered ineligible and will not be included in the recruitment advance selection process.

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2023: How to download

All the candidates appearing for the examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2023 for the PT link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have appeared for the written test and qualified the exam are eligible to appear for the proficiency test. The written test was held from June 13 to June 14, 2024. The result was announced on September 3, 2024.

This recruitment drive will fill 3578 Constable posts in the organization. The registration process started on August 7, 2023, and ended on August 27, 2023. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan Police.