Rajasthan PTET 2022 admit card released on ptetraj2022.com, direct link

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2022: Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur has released admit cards of the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2022. Candidates who have applied for the exam can go to ptetraj2022.com and download their hall tickets.

Rajasthan PTET 2022 exam is scheduled for July 3, from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. The exam will be held in two categories: BEd 2 year course and BA-BEd or BSc-BEd 4 year integrated course.

Rajasthan PTET admit card (2 year BEd)

Rajasthan PTET admit card (4 year BA-BEd/BSc-BEd)

Steps to download Rajasthan PTET 2022 admit card

Go to ptetraj2022.com On the homepage, select your course – BEd 2 year course or BA-BEd or BSc-BEd 4 year integrated course. Click on the admit card download link. Choose method to download PTET admit card – form number, roll number or general details. Login with required details and download the admit card. Save a copy for future use.