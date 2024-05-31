Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2024 awaited: Where, how to download hall tickets
Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2024 is awaited. Follow the steps to download the hall tickets when released.
Vardhaman Mahavir Open University, Kota will release Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2024 likely soon. The Rajasthan PTET exam for admission to the four-year and two-year B.Ed courses admit card will be available on the official website of Vardhaman Mahavir Open University, Kota at ptetvmou2024.com.
The B.A. B.Ed/B.Sc B.Ed 4year course and B.Ed 2 year course will be held on June 9, 2024. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.
Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2024: How to download
- Visit the official website of Vardhaman Mahavir Open University, Kota at ptetvmou2024.com.
- Click on Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the admit card and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The registration process was started on March 6 and concluded on April 30, 2024. The correction window was opened on May 1 and closed on May 6, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan PTET.
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2024 awaited: Where, how to download hall tickets
