RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 expected to be released soon

Reserve Bank of India, RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 is expected to release soon the official website. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit card from the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.

The Preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on March 26 and 27, 2022.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 950 posts of ‘Assistant’ - 2021 in various Offices of the Bank. The Main examination will be tentatively held in May.

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website of Reserve Bank of India at rbi.org.in.

On the homepage, click on the Vacancies tab and then click on the RBI Assistant recruitment admit card link

Enter your login credentials

Your RBI Assistant Prelims admit card will be displayed on your screen

Download and take print out for future references