News / Education / Competitive Exams / RBI Assistant admit card 2023 expected soon on opportunities.rbi.org.in, how to download

RBI Assistant admit card 2023 expected soon on opportunities.rbi.org.in, how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 06, 2023 10:13 AM IST

RBI Assistant 2023: The exam is scheduled for November 18 and 19. Ahead of exams, admit cards will be uploaded to the website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to issue admit cards for the Preliminary examination of RBI Assistant 2023 soon. The exam is scheduled for November 18 and 19. Ahead of exams, admit cards will be uploaded to the website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI Assistant admit card 2023 expected soon on opportunities.rbi.org.in (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
RBI Assistant admit card 2023 expected soon on opportunities.rbi.org.in (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will administer the exam for RBI.

Originally, the prelims exam was supposed to be held on October 21 and 23 but it was later postponed.

The main exam was scheduled for December 2 which will now take place December 31, shows the revised schedule.

Once released, candidates can download the RBI Assistant Prelims admit card by following these steps:

How to download RBI Assistant admit card 2023

Go to the RBI recruitment portal at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Open the RBI Assistant prelims admit card download link. It will redirect you to the login page of IBPS.

Enter your details and login.

Download the admit card.

Take a printout for the exam day.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should ensure that the photo, signature, name, etc are printed correctly.

Admit cards will mention exam centre and city name, instructions, paper and reporting timings, etc.

Selection of Assistants at RBI done in three stages: A preliminary written examination, the main examination and the language proficiency test (LPT).

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Monday, November 06, 2023
