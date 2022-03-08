Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Registration process closes today, direct link
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Registration process closes today, direct link

  • RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: The application process for 950 ‘Assistant’ vacancies in various Reserve Bank of India (RBI) branches will close today.
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Eligible candidates who want to apply for the exam can do so now through the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.(rbi.org.in)
Published on Mar 08, 2022 05:25 PM IST
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: The application process for 950 ‘Assistant’ vacancies in various Reserve Bank of India (RBI) branches will close today. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the exam can do so now through the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.

Here is the direct link to register for RBI assistant exam

RBI Assistant preliminary exam in March

The RBI assistant online preliminary exam will be tentatively conducted on March 26 and 27. The main examination is scheduled to be held in May 2022.

RBI Assistant Selection Process

The RBI Assistant exam will be held in two phases: 1) Preliminary 2) Main followed by a Language Proficiency Test.

Candidates should go through the notification properly before applying for the posts.

The registration process to fill up 950 posts of ‘Assistant’ in RBI had started on February 17.

Note: In case of any problem in filling up the the exam application form queries may be made at candidate grievance redressal cell cgrs.ibps.in. Please mention ‘RBI Assistant Examination- 2021’ in the subject box of the email.

Tuesday, March 08, 2022
