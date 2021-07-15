RBI Grade B 2021: Interview schedule released on rbi.org.in

Reserve Bank of India has released interview schedule for RBI Grade B 2021 candidates. The Bank has released the interview schedule for candidates who have qualified the written examination. Candidates can check the complete interview schedule on the official site of RBI on rbi.org.in.

As per the official notice, the Board has decided to commence the interviews for Officers in Grade B- DR (General)-2021 from August 2, 2021 and for Officers in Grade B- DR -DEPR/DSIM-2021 from August 30, 2021. Interviews for all the posts will be held through Video Conference mode. The e-interview call letters indicating date, time and venue of Interview are being sent to candidates on their registered email IDs. In case, any candidate has not received the interview call letter by July 20, 2021, they should write an email to rbisb@rbi.org.in immediately.

Candidates will have to show the all-original documents and duly filled Biodata format, affidavit, certificates, if any, should be produced in their original form on the day of the interview, together with a self-attested photocopy of all the documents in support of their eligibility.

The paper I was conducted on March 6 and paper II and III was conducted on March 31, 2021. The result was declared on May 4 and May 31, 2021. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RBI.