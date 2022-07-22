RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for Phase II released, download link here

Reserve Bank of India Services Board has released RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for Phase II examination. Candidates who will appear for Officers in Grade B- DEPR/DSIM - PY- 2022 online exam can check and download the admit card through the official site of RBI on rbi.org.in.

The admit card is available for candidates from July 21 to August 6, 2022. The examination will comprise of two papers- For Dept. of Economic & Policy Research (DEPR) and For Dept. of Statistics & Information Management (DSIM). The examination will be conducted, only for the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of results of Paper -I.

Direct link to download RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for Phase II

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for Phase II: How to download

Candidates can check and download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of RBI on rbi.org.in.

Click on Opportunities link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on call letter section.

Click on RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for Phase II link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.