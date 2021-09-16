REET 2021 admit card soon: Know how to download

REET 2021 examination is scheduled to be held on September 26. The admit cards for Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021 can be expected soon. The Rajasthan board of secondary education (RBSE) will conduct the exam.

The REET 2021 admit cards will be available on the official website.

REET admit card (direct link will be added later)

REET admit card 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official website at reetbser21.com

Click the "REET admit card 2021" link available on the homepage

Enter the login details and submit

Download REET admit card 2021 and take its print out for future use.

The REET 2021 will be held for 26 lakh candidates at 4,153 exam centres.

On exam centre allotment to candidates, the state education minister has said the entire process is computer-based and women and differently-abled candidates will be allotted exam centres as close as possible.

REET 2021 is being held to recruit 31000 Grade 3 teachers in the state.

