REET 2022: Registration begins next week, here’s how to apply

competitive exams

REET 2022 registration begins next week, April 18, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Published on Apr 12, 2022 04:13 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has released REET 2022 notification. The registration process will begin next week, April 18, 2022 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers can apply online through the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The registration process will end on May 18, 2022. The REET examination will be conducted on July 23 and 24, 2022. The exam time for paper 1 (Level 2) is 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM, while the exam time for paper 2 (Level 1) is 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site by following these simple steps given below. 

REET 2022: How to register 

  • Visit the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on REET 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and fill in the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 550/- if candidate wants to take only one test and candidates who want to appear for both the papers will have to pay 750/-. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of RBSE. 

 

Topics
education
