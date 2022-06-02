REET 2022: Registration date extended till June 5, notice here

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has extended the registration date for REET 2022. The last date to register for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher, REET 2022 is till June 5, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of RBSE REET on reetbser2022.in.

Earlier the last date to apply for the examination was till May 27, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for the exam and want to do it can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Official Notice on extension&nbsp;</strong>

REET 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of REET at reetbser2022.in.

Click on REET 2022 link available on the home page

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The REET 2022 test will be held on the 23rd and 24th of July. Paper 1 (Level 2) exam time is 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM, while paper 2 (Level 1) exam time is 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM. From July 14, candidates will be able to download their admit cards (4.00 PM).For more related details candidates can check the official site of REET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON