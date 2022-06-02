Home / Education / Competitive Exams / REET 2022: Registration date extended till June 5, notice here
competitive exams

REET 2022: Registration date extended till June 5, notice here

REET 2022 registration date has been extended till June 5, 2022. Candidates can check and apply for the examination through the official site of RBSE REET on reetbser2022.in.
REET 2022: Registration date extended till June 5, notice here
REET 2022: Registration date extended till June 5, notice here
Published on Jun 02, 2022 01:52 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has extended the registration date for REET 2022. The last date to register for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher, REET 2022 is till June 5, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of RBSE REET on reetbser2022.in. 

Earlier the last date to apply for the examination was till May 27, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for the exam and want to do it can follow these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Official Notice on extension&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

REET 2022: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of REET at reetbser2022.in.
  • Click on REET 2022 link available on the home page
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The REET 2022 test will be held on the 23rd and 24th of July. Paper 1 (Level 2) exam time is 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM, while paper 2 (Level 1) exam time is 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM. From July 14, candidates will be able to download their admit cards (4.00 PM).For more related details candidates can check the official site of REET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
education
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out