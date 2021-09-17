Home / Education / Competitive Exams / REET admit cards 2021 released at reetbser21.com, direct link for hall ticket
REET admit cards 2021: Candidates who have applied for the REET 2021 exam can download their admit cards now from the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer (reetbser21.com).(reetbser21.com)
REET admit cards 2021: Candidates who have applied for the REET 2021 exam can download their admit cards now from the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer (reetbser21.com).(reetbser21.com)
competitive exams

REET admit cards 2021 released at reetbser21.com, direct link for hall ticket

  • REET admit cards 2021: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER), has released the admit cards for Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021on Friday,
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 08:32 PM IST

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER), has released the admit cards for Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021on Friday, September 17. REET 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 26.

Candidates who have applied for the REET 2021 exam can download their admit cards now from the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer (reetbser21.com).

Direct link to download REET admit cards 2021

Steps to download REET admit cards 2021:

Visit the official website at reetbser21.com 

Click the "Print admit card for REET 2021" link available on the homepage

Enter the login details and submit

Download REET admit card 2021 and take its print out too

REET 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held on June 20, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

REET 2021 is being held to recruit 31000 Grade 3 teachers in Rajasthan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exam admit card hall tickets
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.