REET admit cards 2022 expected to be released by tomorrow, know how to download

REET admit cards 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release the hall tickets for REET 2022 by July 19, 2022.

The admit cards for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 is expected to be released by tomorrow, an officials concerned with development told HT digital.

After the admit cards are released, candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website reetbser2022.in.

REET examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 23 and 24, 2022 in 2 sessions.

The Level-1 exam will be for candidates who want to teach students from classes 1 to 5 while the Level-2 exam will be for candidates who want to teach students from classes 6 to 8.

The examination will have objective type questions and the candidates will be shortlisted for the next stage on the basis of the examination score. The next stage is personal interviews for recruitment.

How to download the admit card, check here

Visit the official website reetbser2022.in

Click on the link available for admit card

Key in your login details and submit

Your admit card will appear on your display

Download the admit card for future purposes