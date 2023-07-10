Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Registration for mock NExT exam ends today on next.aiimsexams.ac.in

Registration for mock NExT exam ends today on next.aiimsexams.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 10, 2023 08:24 AM IST

Eligible candidates can apply for the mock NExT exam on next.aiimsexams.ac.in till 5 pm.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi will close the online registration window for the mock National Exit Test (NExT) today, July 10. The institute is conducting this practice test for final year MBBS students on behalf of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The application process has 3 sequential stages: Registration & basic candidate information, generation of exam unique code (EUC) and completion of application for mock/practice, July 2023.

The test is scheduled for July 28, 2023.

NExT mock exam registration fee is 2,000 for General/OBC candidates and it is 1,000 for SC, ST and EWS candidates. Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are are not required to pay the exam fee.

Information brochure of the NExT mock test is available for download on next.aiimsexams.ac.in. Click here for NExT mock test information bulletin, notification and the direct link to apply.

