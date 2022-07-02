RPSC ASO Admit Card 2021 released, download link here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC ASO Admit Card 2021. Candidates who will appear for Assistant Statistical Officer posts can download the admit card through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The written examination will be conducted on July 8, 2022 in Ajmer and Jaipur district. All the appearing students will have to follow the COVID19 guidelines issued by the central and state government. Candidates can download the admit card by following these simple steps given below.

RPSC ASO Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC ASO Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment process was started on December 1 and ended on December 20, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 218 Assistant Statistical Officer posts. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of RPSC.