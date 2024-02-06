RPSC Exam 2024 dates out for Programmer, Professor and Senior Teacher posts, notice here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC Exam 2024 dates for Programmer, Professor and Senior Teacher posts. Candidates who will be appearing for the eamination for the posts mentioned above can check the dates through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC Exam 2024 dates out for Programmer, Professor and Senior Teacher posts(File Photo)

As per the official notice, the Programmer competitive examination will be conducted on October 27, 2024, Professor-School Competitive Examination, 2024, will be conducted from November 17 to November 21, 2024, and Senior Teacher Competitive Examination, 2024, will be conducted from December 28 to December 31, 2024. The examinations will be conducted across the state at various exam centres.

RPSC Exam 2024 dates: Steps to download notice

To download the official notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC Exam 2024 dates link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where the exam dates will be available.

Check the dates and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RPSC Senior Teacher recruitment registration process begins on February 6 and will end on March 6, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 347 posts in the organisation. Programmer registration was started on February 1 and will end on March 1, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 216 posts. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.

