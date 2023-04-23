RPSC PHE Teacher exam district released at sso.rajasthan.gov.in, get link
Apr 23, 2023 06:17 PM IST
RPSC PHE Teacher exam 2023 admit card will be released on the official website three days before the exam.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released information about the examination district for the Senior Physical Education Teacher Exam - 2022. candidates can download the exam district information from the official website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The admit cards will be uploaded on the commission's website and SOS portal three days before the examination.
The RPSC PTI 2nd Grade Exam will be conducted on April 30 in two shifts from 10 AM to 12 PM and 2 PM to 4 PM.
Direct link to download the admit card
RPSC PTI 2nd grade admit card 2023: Steps to download the admit card
Visit the official website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in
Enter SSOID and password and submit
RPSC PTI 2nd grade admit card will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference.
