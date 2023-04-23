Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RPSC PHE Teacher exam district released at sso.rajasthan.gov.in, get link

RPSC PHE Teacher exam district released at sso.rajasthan.gov.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 23, 2023 06:17 PM IST

RPSC PHE Teacher exam 2023 admit card will be released on the official website three days before the exam.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released information about the examination district for the Senior Physical Education Teacher Exam - 2022. candidates can download the exam district information from the official website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The admit cards will be uploaded on the commission's website and SOS portal three days before the examination.

Admit card for RPSC assistant engineer combined competitive examination has been released.(File Photo)
Admit card for RPSC assistant engineer combined competitive examination has been released.(File Photo)

The RPSC PTI 2nd Grade Exam will be conducted on April 30 in two shifts from 10 AM to 12 PM and 2 PM to 4 PM.

Direct link to download the admit card

RPSC PTI 2nd grade admit card 2023: Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Enter SSOID and password and submit

RPSC PTI 2nd grade admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out