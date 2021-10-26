RPSC prelims 2021: Important notice on exam center details change released

RPSC prelims 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a notification regarding the change in name and address of two examination centres allotted in Ajmer for Rajasthan State and Sub-ordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2021 on its official site. Candidates who have to appear for the exam at these two test centers of Ajmer can check the revised test venue on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on October 27, 2021.

For candidates whose roll numbers are from 134969 to 135184, (01/0146) K.D Jain Public School, Shivaji Nagar, Madanganj, Tehsil Kishanganj, Ajmer was allotted as the exam venue. Now (01/0117) K.D. Jain Public School (English Medium), near Ravinder Rang Munch, Tehsil Madanganj Kishangarh, district Ajmer has been allotted as the new test venue.

For candidates whose roll numbers begin from 134729 to 134968, (01/0145) Madhav Vidhyapeeth Senior Secondary School, Chainpruria, Tehsil: Kishangarh, Ajmer was allotted as the examination centre. Now (01/0158) Senior Secondary Adarsh Vidhya Mandir Madhav Vidhaya Peeth School, Chainpurya Madanganj Kishangarh, Ajmer has been allotted as the new test venue.