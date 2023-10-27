News / Education / Competitive Exams / RPSC RAS 2021 interview admit card out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, download link here

RPSC RAS 2021 interview admit card out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 27, 2023 08:11 PM IST

RPSC RAS 2021 interview admit card has been released. The download link is given here.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC RAS 2021 interview admit card on October 27, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination, 2021 interview round can check and download the admit card through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The final stage interview will be conducted by the Commission from November 6 to November 17, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. To download the call letter, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download RPSC RAS 2021 interview admit card

RPSC RAS 2021 interview admit card: How to download

  • Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on RPSC RAS 2021 interview admit card link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your call letter will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the call letter and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are directed to download the detailed application form from the Commission's website and submit it at the time of interview. It must be submitted in duplicate along with photocopies of all certificates. All the appearing candidates will have to carry admit card with them to the interview venue. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.

