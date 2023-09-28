Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023 on September 28, 2023. The admit card for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Pre Examination 2023 is available on the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, download link here

The RPSC RAS prelims examination will be conducted on October 1, 2023. The written examination will be conducted in single shift- from 11 am to 2 pm. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official website at SSO Rajasthan at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the registration link and enter the required details.

Your RPSC RAS admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The RPSC combined competitive examination will be held in two stages: Preliminary and Main examination. The preliminary examination will be 200 marks and will include questions on general knowledge and general science. The exam duration is for 3 hours.

This recruitment drive will fill up 905 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RPSC.

