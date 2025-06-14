RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, download link here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025 on June 14, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2024 can download the hall ticket through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, download link

Alternatively, candidates can download the admit card by logging in to the SSO Portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in, and selecting the recruitment portal link available in Citizen Apps (G2C).

RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download RPSC RAS Admit Card 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your RPSC RAS Admit Card 2025.

5. Download and keep a printout of the admit card for further use.

The RPSC RAS Main Exam 2024 will be conducted on June 17 and June 18, 2025. Candidates should arrive 60 minutes before the commencement of the examination. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre once the exam begins.

Those candidates who have passed the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the main exam. RPSC RAS prelims exam was held on February 2, 2025, in a single shift from 12 pm to 3 pm. The prelims result was announced on February 24, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.